Virginia police announce $100K reward in 2009 slaying case

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say a $100,000 reward is being offered for information that can lead to solving the decade-old slaying of two Virginia Tech students.

Authorities announced last week that a group of 10 agencies led by Virginia State Police would be reexamining evidence from the 2009 killing of then-sophomores Heidi Lynn Childs and David Lee Metzler.

State police said in a Friday release that they hope the reward and a new website will generate renewed interest and additional information.

State Bureau of Criminal Investigation official Lt. Colonel Tim Lyon said the agency is pursuing specific individuals and hopes scientific and technological advancements could turn up new leads.

The young couple was found dead with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a recreation area popular with students.