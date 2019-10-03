Utah higher education enrollment sees 3% increase statewide

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Statewide enrollment in Utah’s higher education system has increased by 3% or more than 5,400 students.

The Utah System of Higher Education released enrollment numbers Wednesday saying there are more than 189,000 students enrolled in public colleges for the fall of 2019.

State education officials say the growth was driven by a more than 12% increase in students at Dixie State University in St. George and a more than 10% increase in students at Southern Utah University in Cedar City.

Officials say Utah Valley University gained the most students overall with 1,797 at the Orem campus.

Officials say not every school saw an increase.

The University of Utah fell by 171 students, Utah State University fell by 122 students and Snow College fell by 131 students.