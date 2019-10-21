University students rally before shooting-death anniversary

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — University of Utah students have walked out of class the day before the one-year anniversary of a student's death, marking the latest sign of continuing fallout over the slaying of Lauren McCluskey by her ex-boyfriend.

More than 100 students gathered Monday to share their own experiences feeling unsafe on campus and urge administrators to do more to prevent another attack like the one on the 21-year-old track athlete.

McCluskey had reported being harassed by the man several times before he killed her. An investigation showed officers missed chances to prevent her death, but no one was disciplined over the handling of the case. Her parents are suing, and student leaders have also issued a formal condemnation.

University officials have said they are committed to improving campus safety and taking steps to address gaps.