University of Oregon employee injured in wave lab

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon State University employee was hurt in a research lab while setting up an experiment.

The Gazette-Times reports on Tuesday the employee was setting up the experiment at O.H. Hinsdale Wave Research Laboratory in a wave flume and became trapped.

OSU’s vice president for marketing and university relations Steve Clark says the flume in which the employee was trapped is a concrete basin normally filled with water to simulate wave action.

He says the flume did not have water in it at the time.

Medics from the Corvallis Fire Department transported the employee to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center for treatment.

No additional details about the incident or the extent of the employee’s injuries were immediately available.

Clark said a review of the accident had started.

