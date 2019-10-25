University of Idaho settles lawsuit from sex assault victim

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The University of Idaho has reached a settlement in a lawsuit brought by a woman who said school officials told her to transfer to another campus if she didn't want to continue attending classes with a student who sexually assaulted her.

The woman was a graduate student at the UI's College of Law when she reported that she'd been sexually assaulted by a fellow law student while off campus on Feb. 11, 2016. In her lawsuit, filed in 2017, the woman said that she filed a formal complaint and after an investigation the university concluded that a sexual assault occurred. But she said while the investigation process was moving forward — and even after the university reached its conclusions — she received no real accommodations.

Instead, she said, school officials told her to sit in the back of the classroom if she didn't want to face her attacker or move to another city to take classes.

U.S. District Judge David Nye dismissed the case Thursday after attorneys on both sides told the court they'd reached a settlement to end the lawsuit.