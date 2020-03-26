Ukulele and xylophone clubs for students of a musical bent

DECATUR, Ill. (AP) — Parsons School's ukulele club began after winter break in January, and already three of the kids have gone out to buy a ukulele of their own because they like it so much.

And those three third-graders got together and worked up a song to perform for their fellow uke players during a recent club meeting, after some last-minute consultation about which of them would take which part.

“I have my own guitar, but I never played it,” said Nadalyn Slater, one of the three. “So now I play ukulele.”

Viktoria Crowder said she'd never played an instrument before. “I thought it was going to be fun,” she said, and it was fascinating enough to make her want her own instrument. Her uke has a tropical motif. “I like beaches and sun and all kinds of beachy stuff,” she said with a grin.

Miley Hansen's ukulele is pink and she plays at home with her dad, who has a pink guitar. Now they match.

Parsons has band, choir and orchestra for students, but not all kids want to participate in those groups, said Ashley Faulkner, music specialist at the school. Additionally, students have to be in fifth grade for band, and that left nothing for younger kids who want to learn to play. Ukuleles are small enough for children's hands, learning enough chords to play songs is relatively easy, and of course, it's fun.

“It's third through sixth grade and there's usually about 20 that come,” Faulkner said. “They know about five or six chords now, after only doing this about two months, so that's really impressive. They can tune them on their own and they're very independent with it. If they've learned something on their own, they come up and show it to us.”

The school provides ukuleles for the students to use, and Faulkner teaches them to play using a combination of her own knowledge – she plays, too – and YouTube videos that provide popular songs with ukulele chords on the screen so the kids can follow along.

“It's a really accessible instrument for them, and it allows them to play these fun pop songs that they know,” Faulkner said. “They can combine singing and ukulele playing which is fun for them. Half of them come in during their lunch and recess to practice, they finish their lunch in like, two seconds, so they can come in to play, which is really cool.”

Another group Faulkner oversees at the school is the xylophone ensemble, the only one in the Decatur School District as far as she's aware. The fifth- and sixth-grade musicians take turns on the various sizes of xylophones to make harmonious sounds: glockenspiel, soprano, alto and bass.

“I think it's really fun that we get to improv and do our own sort of things,” said Brayden Leffler.

During a recent class, as the kids discussed how to organize the piece they're working on to make it most pleasing, one suggestion was to begin with the basses and have the other parts come in one at a time.

“OK, basses, you are loud and in charge,” Faulkner said.

Getting a whole room full of kids to stay in time and on the right notes isn't easy, but the enthusiasm of the youngsters was obvious. Fifth-grader Samarion Cunningham saw a band concert that included xylophones, which sparked his interest.

“I thought I could do good on it, too,” he said. “You can make your own music with it, or with a group, and you can make more friends.”

For Kayla White, it's making music that's at the heart of her interest.

“I love music, the sound, the beat, the rhythm,” said Kayla, a fourth-grader. “I thought I might mess up a lot, but it's actually fun, and I get to meet different people from different classes. When you get into the rhythm, you can make it sound sweeter and add different things. Some music won't sound the same, like rock and roll is louder than jazz. The reason I came here (to the club) is I like to try different stuff.”

Source: (Decatur) Herald & Review, https://bit.ly/2TPqZQJ