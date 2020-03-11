UVA pledges to create affordable housing units

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The University of Virginia has pledged to help develop more affordable housing in central Virginia.

UVA said Tuesday that it will aim to support and develop 1,000 to 1,500 affordable housing units on land owned by the university or its foundation, The Daily Progress reported.

“As an anchor institution, we feel a responsibility to be a good neighbor. One of the most pressing needs in our region is affordable housing, and we are looking forward to doing our part to help increase the supply,” UVA President Jim Ryan said in a news release.

The university will select housing development partners through a competitive process, according to the news release.