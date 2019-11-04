US growth of Islam creates need for religious scholars

Imam Sayed Hassan Al-Qazwini speaks at the Islamic Institute of America, home of the Al-Hujjah Islamic Seminary, in Dearborn Heights, Mich., Oct. 1, 2019. Al-Hujjah is the newest of several seminaries focused on the Shiite branch of Islam in the United States and Canada working to address a shortage of leaders as an increasing number of U.S. Muslims seek guidance from people who speak their primary language and experience their culture.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) —

As Islam grows in the United States, some communities are dealing with a Muslim clergy shortage driven in part by students who want guidance from religious instructors they understand linguistically and culturally. And the Trump administration travel ban makes it more difficult for traditionally trained leaders to come into the country.

The Al-Hujjah Islamic Seminary, near Detroit, and a small number of schools in North America are scrambling to meet the demands, offering English-only classes in-person and online.

The growth can't come soon enough. Mosques, like Toledo's Ahlul Bayt Center are using part-time imams. Ali Nawras, a center board member, says the arrangement works for day-to-day needs but only a full-time leader can understand local-community challenges and forge bonds with the youth and Muslim and non-Muslim populations.