UNH invites presidential candidates to Primary Series

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — The University of New Hampshire hopes presidential candidates can help students learn about policy and political problem-solving skills.

The university's Carsey School of Public Policy and the Campus Living Association have created the Primary Series to invite candidates to Durham to deliver remarks on a specific policy area of his or her choosing. Following the remarks, candidates will take questions from the audience on any topic.

Businessman Tom Steyer kicked off the series Friday. Admiral Joe Sestak is set to speak Monday evening. The events are free and open to the public, though registration is required.