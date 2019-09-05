UI: Student charged in noose incident not currently enrolled

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — The University of Illinois says a student charged with a hate crime for leaving a noose in a residence hall elevator is no longer enrolled at the school.

Champaign County prosecutors allege 19-year-old Andrew Smith of Normal found some rope in an elevator over the weekend and tied it into a noose. Other students reported finding it early Sunday.

Smith was charged Tuesday with a felony hate crime and misdemeanor disorderly conduct following his arrest Monday.

University spokeswoman Robin Kaler on Wednesday told The News-Gazette in Champaign that Smith, who enrolled at Illinois in 2018, "is not enrolled at the university at this time."

Kaler wouldn't talk specifically about Smith's situation, but said an investigation is conducted if the student code is violated.

Smith is free on $5,000 bond and is scheduled for an Oct. 22 hearing.

___

Information from: The News-Gazette, http://www.news-gazette.com