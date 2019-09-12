UConn student identified as victim of Tolland car crash

TOLLAND, Conn. (AP) — The victim of a car crash in Tolland has been identified as a UConn student.

State police identified the victim of the single-car crash at about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday as 20-year-old Nathan Patrick Sterling, of Ellington.

Police say Sterling's car went off the road on a curve and struck a pair of trees. He was not wearing a seat belt and was alone in the car.

A spokeswoman for the University of Connecticut tells the Hartford Courant that Sterling was an economics major at the school who had transferred in after graduating last spring from Manchester Community College.

The university will offer assistance to his friends and classmates.

The crash is under investigation.