UAA bookstore to move, create space for student services

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The bookstore at the University of Alaska Anchorage is moving to make room for student services offices.

KTVA-television reports the book store will relocated temporarily into space inside the Alaska Airlines Center, which houses the 5,000-seat multipurpose arena for sports.

Student services offices were moved 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) off campus in the early 2000s to the University Center mall.

UAA Vice Chancellor for Student Services Bruce Schultz says student government leaders for years have said it was difficult for students to travel off campus for admissions, financial aid, registration and transcript services.

The bookstore will close Oct. 14 through Oct. 27 so staff can set up the new location.

The store is expected to be operating at the Alaska Airlines Center on Oct. 28.

