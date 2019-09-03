UA police: Student says she was raped in dormitory
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — University of Arkansas police say they're investigating after a 19-year-old student said she was raped by a man she did not know who entered her campus dormitory in Fayetteville.
Capt. Gary Crain said the woman called early Monday morning to say the sexual assault happened inside a room at Holcombe Hall.
The university alerted students of the incident shortly after the call came in with a text, phone call and email.
Crain said police are conducting interviews and will be reviewing any video that's available.
According to the university's website, Holcombe Hall is a coed dormitory. Campus residence halls require a special fob or key for building entry.
The university says counselors at the campus health center are being made available.