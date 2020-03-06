Two charged for brawling at high school basketball game

CREEDMOOR, N.C. (AP) — A man and a woman have been charged in connection with a fight that led to the suspension of a North Carolina high school basketball playoff game which was nearly over, police said.

Tyrell Thorpe, 20, of Creedmoor is charged with disorderly conduct, news sources reported, citing Creedmoor police. Bria Pass, 26, of Reidsville, will be charged with disorderly conduct and resisting, obstructing, and delaying a public officer, according to the department.

With 19.1 seconds left to play and South Granville leading 72-66, police said Thorpe ran around the outside of the court with a sign, pushed past an officer and onto the court where he stopped in front of the Reidsville players and coaching staff and waved a sign in front of several players.

Officers removed Thorpe from the player area and restrained him on the floor, according to a news release.

About 30 seconds later, police said Pass tried to get past an officer and onto the court. According to police, body camera footage showed Pass resisting the officer and swinging her arms until a second officer comes by and helps restrain the woman.

Police said that's when others went to the court and got involved in the incident. When those people didn't disperse, police said officers used pepper spray to break up the incident.

The game was to be completed Thursday night, with the winner playing Farnville Central for the eastern 2A championship on Saturday.