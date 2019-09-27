Trial set for former New Mexico athletic director

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Former University of New Mexico athletic director Paul Krebs will stand trial on embezzlement and other charges next year.

A state district judge on Thursday scheduled Kreb's trial for October 2020. Attorneys say the proceedings could last three weeks.

An indictment filed in August charges Krebs with embezzlement for using $24,500 in public money to pay for three people not affiliated with the university to go on a lavish golf trip. He's also charged with lesser embezzlement counts, larceny and tampering.

Prosecutors allege Krebs bypassed university oversight, deleted records and tried to cover up the spending by reimbursing the university for part of the 2015 trip.

Krebs' attorney Paul Kennedy said he's confident his client will be vindicated by a jury.

Krebs served as athletic director from 2006 to 2017.