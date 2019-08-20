The Latest: Police release sketch of suspect in campus death

Orange County coroners remove a body of a stabbing victim from a parking lot at California State University, Fullerton on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. An employee of the university was killed in a stabbing in a campus parking lot Monday in what police called a targeted attack, though they were not sure of a motive. The victim was in his late 50s and worked in international student admissions at the sprawling campus in Orange County, police Lt. Jon Radus said. He was not immediately identified by authorities.

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a killing at California State University, Fullerton (all times local):

10:05 a.m.

Police have released a sketch and surveillance images of a suspect in the stabbing death of a retired college administrator at California State University, Fullerton.

Police said Tuesday the suspect may have been injured in the attack, with lacerations to at least one hand.

Authorities say video footage shows the Asian man in his mid-20s leaving a campus parking lot Monday in a black sedan — possibly a newer model BMW X6 — with black wheels and tinted windows.

Police say the attacker targeted 57-year-old Steven Shek Keung Chan in his car and stabbed him numerous times. They say a motive has not been determined.

___

9:30 p.m.

Police say they're working around the clock to find an attacker who stabbed to death a retired administrator at California State University, Fullerton on the first day of the school year.

Police say 57-year-old Steven Shek Keung Chan was stabbed many times before he was found inside his car in the university parking lot Monday.

Police say the attacker targeted Chen and also left a backpack under his car that contained a crude incendiary device and items that could be used in a kidnapping.

There's no word on a motive for the attack.

No students were on campus. Classes don't start until Saturday.

Chan was the school's director of budget and finance and extended education student services. He retired but returned to campus this year as a special consultant.