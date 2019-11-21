The Latest: Norovirus outbreak affects Air Force Academy

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — The Latest on norovirus outbreaks in Colorado (all times local):

3:25 p.m.

The Air Force Academy outside Colorado Springs says that 400 cadets have been sickened by norovirus since October but that the outbreak hasn’t disrupted classes.

The Gazette reported Thursday that infected cadets have been placed on bed rest for at three days after their symptoms disappear. Medical personnel clear those affected before they can return to class.

The academy’s 3,600 other students have continued classes.

Norovirus is a highly contagious bug that causes diarrhea, vomiting and other symptoms.

10:20 a.m.

Thousands of students in western Colorado are out of school because of a suspected outbreak of norovirus.

All 46 schools in the district serving Grand Junction and the surrounding area are closed Thursday and Friday. School District 51 spokeswoman Emily Shockley says they won’t reopen until after the scheduled Thanksgiving break to allow custodians to do a thorough disinfecting of all surfaces.

Norovirus is a highly contagious bug that causes diarrhea, vomiting and other symptoms and can spread quickly in public places.

The outbreak was first seen at a high school last week before spreading to other schools. The district believes there is also a second related strain of the virus now.

Shockley said it’s not clear yet how many students and staffers have become sick.