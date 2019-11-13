Tennessee seeking public comment on K-12 math standards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee State Board of Education is seeking public comment on the state's K-12 mathematics standards.

A news release from the board says the comments will be considered when the math standards are updated in 2020. The board is required to review all academic standards at least every six years in a thorough and transparent process.

The public survey went up on Tuesday and is available through Dec. 6 at noon, Central Time. It can be accessed through the board's website at https://www.tn.gov/sbe .

After the public comment window closes, advisory teams will draft recommended standards. Once approved, the state Textbook and Instructional Materials Commission will use those standards to recommend educational resources to school districts.

The revised math standards will go into effect for the 2022-23 school year.