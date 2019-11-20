Teen charged with making threat against high school

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Police say they’ve charged a 17-year-old with making a threat directed toward students at Casco Bay High School in Portland.

Portland Police Lt. Robert Martin said the teen was arrested on a terrorizing charge Wednesday morning in neighboring Westbrook. Police seized a BB-gun.

Martin said the initial investigation points to a longstanding dispute between two different groups of teens outside of school.

Classes at Casco Bay and the Portland Arts & Technology School, which share the building, were cancelled Wednesday because of the threat. Police became aware of the threat posted on social media Tuesday afternoon.