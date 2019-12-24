Teachers star in Waterbury arts high school food review show

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — There are three rules on Ordering Up.

The first rule of the show, featuring quippy reviews of city restaurants, is just three words: “just a taste.”

As the hosts of the show, Waterbury Arts Magnet School gym teachers Patrick O’Neill and Gianni Perugini have sampled pizzas, burritos, hot dogs, sandwiches and chicken sandwiches all over Waterbury for the sake of education, hamming it up in front of cameras manned by WAMS students studying television production. Each time they pledge not to overdo it — they only need a bite to formulate an objective, comprehensive review of Waterbury’s culinary offerings.

But, every time, the first rule is where the show goes off the rails. O’Neill and Perugini never just take one bite, rarely leaving a single slice or hot dog bun on the set by the time they’re finished tasting the food.

The gag illustrates the goofy, inoffensive personas the two teachers have developed over multiple seasons of the show, which WAMS students in Justin Amenta’s video production classes produce, film, edit and distribute on the WAMS YouTube page.

With their humor, Perugini said the hosts are aiming for something close to Michael Scott, the chaotically obtuse manager in the NBC sitcom The Office. The jokes are bad enough to make a middle schooler cringe. The hosts are gym teachers, not professional comedians.

But with charm and the editing skills of the student editing team, the show has gained popularity. Each video on the WAMS YouTube page gets hundreds of views, and posts on the show’s Instagram are peppered with comments suggesting new establishments for the hosts to review.

Since 2016, backed by a rotating team of Amenta’s video production students, the team has visited more than a dozen restaurants every school year and fill in the rest of the season with holiday-themed videos. Earlier this year, while the online conversation over a new chicken sandwich at Popeye’s briefly took over American food discourse, they weighed in. In 2017, they ate chicken grinders from the now-closed Bunker Hill Deli. Cinco de Mayo last year took them to Los Garcia Mexican Fusion on East Main Street.

On a dreary day in December, Perugini and O’Neill walked into a television production classroom in the school’s downtown campus and pulled out their costumes: a blue blazer for O’Neill and a comically short tuxedo jacket for Perugini. Paired with sweatpants and sneakers, the jackets gave them the attitude of a pair of television news anchors dressed for broadcast only above the waist.

On the whiteboard in Amenta’s classroom, the Ordering Up team had mapped out the concept for this week’s video. The plan, which Amenta concocted with the hosts and sophomore Lena Neri, the show’s editor, and its producer, junior Viola Flowers, was simple: they would walk around the corner to Domenick & Pia Downtown Pizzeria and order a pie.

It’s not like Domenick & Pia hasn’t been subjected to enough critique. The opened in Waterbury more than 50 years ago, and has been a staple of the downtown culinary scene since 1987.

“It’s a secret,” Perugini said. “A secret that everyone knows about.”

But Perugini and O’Neill were there to right a wrong. The two men were judges at a pizza competition hosted at the Palace Theater as a promotion for the touring production of A Bronx Tale in October. With four other judges, they elected pizza from La Tavola as the winner out of eight Waterbury-area restaurants.

The result was an uncomfortable contrast to the winner of the night’s ‘people’s choice’ category: more than 150 people who bought tickets for the event chose Domenick & Pia’s as their favorite.

And Pia DeRosa was taking it personally.

“They didn’t vote for me,” she scolded the teachers when they asked for an interview in Domenick & Pia’s bare-bones Brook Street dining room.

The two men blushed, and attempted to explain: it was a blind taste test, they insisted. They didn’t know which pizza they were judging. But it was too late for excuses, so they set about the business of rating Domenick & Pia in a controlled environment.

They invoked the second rule Ordering Up: food gets rated on a scale from one to ten, no whole numbers allowed.

“Just like gymnastics,” Perugini says in a 2018 video reviewing Irish food on St. Patrick’s Day.

“Or rollerblading,” O’Neill quips. “Or figure skating,” Perugini adds.

The Ordering Up reviews usually stay in a safe range between tepid enthusiasm and rabid fandom. Both men grew up in Waterbury have little incentive to bash institutions in the city where they’re from. But they might have more influence than they think. When the Ordering Up hosts once voice negative views — “does this look like a warm pizza to you?” O’Neill demanded in a 2018 video — the restaurant closed weeks later.

This time around, the cheese slices from Domenick & Pia get a 8.2 and a 9.1 from the judges. O’Neill called the sauce “exquisite.”

DeRosa was already back in the kitchen by the time they revealed the scores, but Perugini and O’Neill seemed satisfied they had restored their place in her good graces.

Flowers, Neri, and Neri’s sister Mya, a WAMS sophomore, hustled around the dining room, consulting each other on angles and turning to Amenta for advice when a woman sitting in the corner refused to be on camera.

Walking back to WAMS, Neri pulled list of restaurants on her phone she hopes will be next. First, though, she and Flowers must set about editing the episode they filmed that day. The episode is scheduled to be released in January and will include footage from the Palace pizza contest.

The students will add music, edit in cuts for comedic effect and bookend the hosts shenanigans with opening and closing credits. Neri said she expects some interference from the hosts.

“They come in, like, every day when I’m editing, asking ‘is it done?'” Neri said.

One thing is for sure: the video will open on Perugini and O’Neill listing the three rules. One: just a taste. Two: no whole numbers. And the third rule?

They’re working on it.

