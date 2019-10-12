Superintendent apologizes after student denied breakfast

HURON, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota superintendent is apologizing to parents after learning a staff member denied a student breakfast for misbehaving.

The Argus Leader reports Huron Superintendent Terry Nebelsick says the individual at Huron Middle School violated district policy by denying a child breakfast this week.

He says a complaint about the incident has been filed with the South Dakota Department of Education after the allegations about the incident were shared on social media.

Nebelisck says the correct protocol is that if a student is experiencing behavior issues, they should be directed to eat their meals in a vice principal's office or another designated area.

___

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com