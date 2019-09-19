Lawsuit: Black superintendent wouldn't hire black woman

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — A black woman alleges in a lawsuit that she wasn't hired as the spokeswoman for a predominantly white suburban Kansas City school district because the former superintendent, who also is black, had concerns about her race.

KCUR reports that Danielle Nixon's lawsuit says a white woman got the job instead of her after Dennis Carpenter told the Lee's Summit district's selection committee that he would "never hire an African American female for that key role." The district declined to comment because the lawsuit is pending.

The district's technology director previously filed a complaint alleging that Carpenter said, "Can you imagine me walking into a business round-table meeting with a black female as the second face of the district?"

Carpenter resigned in July after clashing with the board over diversity training.

