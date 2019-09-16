Students involved in blackface post apologize to school
SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut school superintendent says students responsible for a social media post of a person in blackface have been identified and apologized during a school assembly.
Shelton Superintendent Chris Clouet tells Hearst Media Connecticut the girls responsible apologized Friday at Shelton Intermediate School, the town's middle school. He says the apology featured a PowerPoint presentation, during which a detailed history and meaning of blackface in the African American community was shown.
No names were disclosed.
The photo that appeared on Snapchat last week showed what appeared to be a girl with a black substance on her face. The photo is captioned with a racial slur and the person is making obscene gestures.
Principal Dina Marks said the "unfortunate incident does not reflect our school values."
___
Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com