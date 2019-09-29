Student charged with making multiple email threats

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A central New Jersey high school student is facing criminal charges after allegedly emailing multiple threats.

The Middlesex County prosecutor's office said Sunday some of the threats were made on Sept. 13, resulting in heightened security at J.P. Stevens High School in Edison.

The Edison High School student, who isn't being identified because of his age, is charged with creating a false public alarm, terroristic threats, impersonation and computer theft.