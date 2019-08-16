Student arraigned on weapons charges, banned from campus

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — A 22-year-old Central Connecticut State University student who authorities say showed interest in committing a mass shooting has been arraigned on state weapons charges.

Brandon Washol, of Norwalk, remained jailed Friday on $250,000 bond after appearing in Superior Court, charged with four counts of possessing large-capacity magazines.

Authorities say Wagshol was attempting to build a rifle with parts bought online. They say a Facebook posting showed his interest in committing a mass shooting.

Police and FBI agents seized guns, ammunition, body armor and other items from his home.

Attorney Darnell Crosland argued for a lower bond saying that Wagshol had no intention of committing a mass shooting.

Central Connecticut on of Friday suspended Wagshol and banned him from campus. He's due back in court on Sept. 6.