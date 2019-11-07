Strategic Education: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $16.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 75 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.28 per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $241.7 million in the period.

Strategic Education shares have climbed nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 8% in the last 12 months.

