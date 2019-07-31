Strategic Education: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $24.4 million.

The Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.59 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.47 per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $245.1 million in the period.

Strategic Education shares have climbed 60% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 53% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STRA