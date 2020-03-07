Soule catches fire, BC women eliminate Duke from ACC 84-77

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Taylor Soule scored 12 of her game-high 26 points in the last five minutes, almost single-handedly powering Boston College to a come-from-behind 14-0 run as the Eagles eliminated Duke 84-77 in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament Friday night.

The Eagles (20-11) were trailing 77-70 with 4:35 remaining when Soule scored on a jumper in the paint, then hit a step-back jumper and added a driving layup off a Duke turnover which she converted into a three-point play that knotted the game at 77-77 two minutes later.

BC kept going as Emma Guy scored on a putback for the lead and Soule finished with 5 of 6 free throws. Duke missed its last five shots, all 3-pointers, in the final 1:22.

Sixth-seeded BC meets 10th-ranked and No. 2 seed N.C. State in the semifinals on Saturday.

Makayla Dickens added 14 points, five assists and three steals for Boston College and Marnelle Garraud scored 12. Guy finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Haley Gorecki led the Blue Devils (18-12) with 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Leaonna Odom tossed in 22 points with five rebounds and three assists before fouling out.

___

More AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25