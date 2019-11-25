Slain Utah woman’s family says school failed to protect her

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The parents of a University of Utah student and track athlete fatally shot last year on campus are pushing back against the college’s claim that a lawsuit should be dismissed because their daughter’s killer wasn’t a student.

Lawyers for Jill and Matthew McCluskey argue in a court filing Monday that campus police could have intervened to call the killer’s parole officers or to keep him off campus after Lauren McCluskey reported his harassment.

She was killed by her ex-boyfriend in October 2018, after she dumped him because he'd been lying about his name, age and status as a sex offender.

University lawyers argued in September that the McCluskeys don’t have grounds to sue because the killer wasn’t affiliated with the university.

The McCluskeys also announced Monday that retired Utah Supreme Court Justice Christine Durham is joining their legal team.