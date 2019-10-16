Sioux Falls teacher surprised with $25K as a top US educator

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Sioux Falls psychology teacher has been recognized as one of the top educators in the U.S.

Alison Ter Horst was surprised Wednesday with a check for $25,000 at Washington High School. The Argus Leader reports Ter Horst was one of only 40 teachers selected nationwide — and the only one in South Dakota this year — to receive a Milken Educator Award.

The Milken Family Foundation uses the awards — dubbed "the Oscars of Teaching" — to recognize inspirational teachers who encourage others to join the field.

Ter Horst was recognized in part for helping create a dual credit program that lets students get college credit if they enroll in a teacher preparation program after graduation. She's been teaching for about 12 years but originally wanted to be a guidance counselor.

