Report recommends big changes at UMaine Law School

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A new report is calling for sweeping changes at the University of Maine School of Law, including the addition of new faculty and administrators, an expansion of course offerings and an overhaul of administrative practices.

The Portland Press Herald reports the report released Friday was commissioned by the University of Maine System and board of trustees in February.

The report also recommends that Maine's only law school, located in Portland, enter a three-year transition period during which the changes could be made.

The report says the law school, which has about 250 students, "has already begun to cannibalize core functions" to balance the budget.

UMaine System Board of Trustees Chairman James Erwin estimated implementing the recommendations would require "millions of dollars at least."

