Report: Obesity rising among Arkansas state, school workers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A report shows the obesity rate in Arkansas has increased among public school and state employees and their spouses.

The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement's analysis reveals that nearly 48% of such workers and their partners last year reported a height and weight classifying them as obese, compared to about 44% the year before. It found the average cost to its health plan of covering obese employees or spouses was $690, compared with $535 for non-obese personnel.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the center, which is an arm of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, presented the report Monday to the board that administers the health plans covering state and school workers.

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey shows that 37.1% of all Arkansas adults were considered obese in 2018.

