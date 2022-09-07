Reclaim Idaho pulls education funding initiative from ballot

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Organizers of an education funding initiative have asked to have the measure pulled from the November ballot after the Idaho Legislature last week passed a massive tax cut and education spending bill that made the initiative moot.

Reclaim Idaho's initiative, dubbed the Quality Education Act, would have generated an estimated $323 million each year for K-12 education by increasing income taxes for corporations and the state's highest-earning residents. That would have amounted to about a 14% increase over the state's normal education funding.