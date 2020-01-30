Racist graffiti grounds for removal at Syracuse University

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse University has made biased vandalism grounds for immediate suspension and removal from campus following a rash of racist and anti-Semitic graffiti, an official announced on the college's website Thursday.

Rob Hradsky, vice president for the student experience, said “it has become clear that a few individuals are intent on dividing our community and spreading fear through racist, anti-Semitic and bigoted vandalism and graffiti. These acts are reprehensible.”

A series of biased incidents set off protests at the end of last semester and students have demanded administrators take action. Hradsky said it's difficult to trace or investigate graffiti incidents, noting that several recent biased messages were found in bathrooms where privacy concerns prevent police monitoring.

He said accused students will be able to appeal their suspensions through the university's student conduct process, but they must remain off-campus during that process.

“We continue to investigate these cases vigorously with the support of the Syracuse Police, New York State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” Hradsky said. “I implore you: If you see something, speak up.”