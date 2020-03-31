Police: Girls high school coach recorded nude student

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida girls high school coach secretly recorded videos of a female student on his cellphone, authorities said.

Darrell Andrew Crews, 38, was jailed Sunday on a charge of video voyeurism, news outlets reported. He has since been released on a $1,500 bond.

Crews coached the girls flag football team at St. Augustine High School. A St. Johns County Sheriff’s report says he secretly recorded the victim when she changed clothes after school. She is now an adult whom Crews befriended at the time, The St. Augustine Record reported.

Crews sent the victim a nude photo of herself Saturday and told her someone anonymously sent the photo to his email, the arrest report said.

She was “shocked and confused of how a nude photo of her could be in anyone’s possession,” the report added.

The victim was able to recognize something in the background of the photo that allowed her to know the location and date the photo was taken, and told deputies it happened before her 18th birthday.

When the victim told Crews to stop contacting her, he texted her more than two dozen times asking her to delete all communications between the pair and not to tell anyone, the report added.

Crews confessed to deputies Sunday he took the photos of the victim.

In a statement about Crews’ arrest, the superintendent of the school district, Tim Forson, called his behavior “reprehensible,” and said he will recommend Crews’ termination at a school board meeting in April.