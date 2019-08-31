Police: 1 killed, 3 wounded in shooting near college campus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police say a man was shot and killed and three other people were wounded at an apartment near the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a news release that two females wounded in the shooting early Saturday are enrolled at the university. Their injuries weren't considered life-threatening.

Police say a fourth person was being treated for a life-threatening gunshot wound to his chest.

Investigators believe an argument broke out while a crowd of people were standing outside an apartment where a party was taking place. Police say the gunfire erupted shortly after the argument started.

Officers founded the fatally wounded man in front of the apartment and the two wounded females behind it.

The news release doesn't say whether any suspects have been identified.