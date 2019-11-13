Oversight board to vote on tuition spikes for state schools

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — An education oversight council plans to vote on tuition increases for Rhode Island’s three state colleges.

The vote from the Council on Post-Secondary Education was scheduled for Wednesday.

A document obtained by WJAR shows the University of Rhode Island, Rhode Island College and Community College of Rhode Island are set to see a spike in tuition for the 2021 fiscal year.

The document states “additional revenue” is necessary to fulfill Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo’s goal of having 70% of students graduate with by 2025 with a post-secondary degree or certificate. The projected tuition and fee revenue for URI is $334.2 million.

The memo also shows there will be a small anticipated drop in enrollment after the council suggests the $681 a year increase for in-state students.

___

Information from: WJAR-TV, http://www.turnto10.com