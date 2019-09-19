Oregon schools record poorest test scores in 5 years

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Newly-released scores show Oregon schools have recorded their poorest performance in the five-year history of Oregon's current reading, writing and math tests this spring.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the scores released Thursday indicate only 40% of students across grades three through eight have mastered math and just over half can read and write proficiently.

So many high school students sat out the nationally benchmarked tests, known as Smarter Balanced exams, that their results, which were down sharply in reading and writing, are not reliable.

State schools chief Colt Gill cautioned against reading too much into the test results, noting that an in-depth end-of-year test over reading, writing and math doesn't capture the breadth of subjects that students should learn in a well-rounded curriculum.

Colt and others say they are optimistic that a massive infusion of new funding for public schools and early childhood education starting in fall 2020 will pay off.

