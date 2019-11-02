Order requires continued water safeguards for Chicago suburb

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. (AP) — A company that supplies water to a Chicago suburb has been ordered to continue providing safeguards to combat elevated lead levels in its drinking water.

A Will County judge ordered Aqua Illinois on Friday to continue offering its University Park customers bottled water, faucet filters and other safeguards.

The Illinois' attorney general and the Will County state's attorney's office say the judge also directed the company to continue providing free blood testing for lead levels until year's end, and to offer tap water sampling at residents' request.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the two offices had sued Aqua Illinois in August , alleging that it wasn't supplying safe drinking water in the south suburb.

That suit was filed after June testing found elevated lead levels in the local water supply.

