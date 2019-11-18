Ole Miss enrollment down for third straight year

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Enrollment is down at the University of Mississippi for the third straight year.

The Oxford Eagle reports that 2019 enrollment numbers for all six Ole Miss campuses show a 3.5% decrease from 2018. That’s the highest percentage drop over the last three years.

Numbers released by the Institute of Higher Learning show the system now has 22,273 students, which is a decline of 817 people from last year.

Chancellor Glenn Boyce says recruiting students is tough nationally, and the university is working to improve through investments in technology, marketing and recruiting.

Statistics show enrollment at rival Mississippi State University rose slightly, increasing by 1.1% to 22,226 students.

Enrollment is down overall at Mississippi universities, declining 1.6% from last year to a total of 29,193 students.