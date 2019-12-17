Ohio unveiling school safety center to help prevent violence

The state is unveiling its new Ohio School Safety Center on Tuesday as a panel that will advise that office begins its work.

The new office under Ohio Homeland Security is intended to help educators and police prevent and address violence involving schools and students. It began its work months ago with a staff that included intelligence analysts scanning social media and websites for threats.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine has said the center also will review school safety plans, help train school threat-assessment teams and share best practices.

It will get input from a new working group whose 40-plus members were announced Monday. Among them are representatives of schools and school employees who work with students in crisis, as well as emergency responders, other state offices and organizations that promote children's wellness.