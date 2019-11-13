North Carolina board rejected Native American charter school

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina advisory board has rejected a new charter school catering to Native Americans, saying its curriculum is too activist and not inclusive enough.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the N.C. Charter Schools Advisory Board voted Tuesday to reverse its recommendation that the state approve the 2020 opening of Old Main STREAM Academy.

Advisory board members raised concerns about the school’s use of “red pedagogy,” an approach tied to an educator critical of how the U.S. has treated Native Americans.

Old Main’s leaders said something different is needed to help Native American students, who on average have lower test scores and higher suspension rates than many other groups. Brenda Deese, an Old Main board member, said the school would be inclusive and accept all children who attended.

Information from: The News & Observer, http://www.newsobserver.com