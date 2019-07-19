New pig inspection rules announced for Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Officials have announced new inspection rules for pigs that will be shown at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.

An Iowa Department of Agriculture & Land Stewardship news release said Friday that the additional exhibition requirements are designed to promote biosecurity and animal health as African swine fever continues to spread across China and other parts of Asia and Europe.

All pigs must be individually inspected and identified on a certificate of veterinary inspection that was completed within seven days of the fair, which runs Aug. 8-18 this year. A veterinarian will inspect all pigs as they arrive at the Des Moines fairgrounds before they are unloaded or mixed with other livestock.

Biosecurity concerns led organizers to cancel the World Pork Expo scheduled for last month at the fairgrounds.

The National Pork Producers Council says African swine fever affects only pigs and presents no human health or food safety risks. There is no vaccine to treat the disease.