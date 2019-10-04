New UVM president says success of Vermont, university linked

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The new president of the University of Vermont says he believes the success of the state and the school he now leads are inextricably linked.

Suresh Garimella (Sir-ESH Gare-eh-MELL-ah), UVM's 27th president, started work in July, but was formally installed as president on Thursday.

He says the school will do all it can "to enhance the intellectual, human, economic and social capital of our community."

Garimella also says he hopes to make a college degree more affordable for everyone and to ensure student success by working with them in their first semester.

Garimella came to Vermont from Purdue University in Indiana, where he was executive vice president for research and partnerships and a professor of mechanical engineering. He replaced Thomas Sullivan, who stepped down to finish a book.