GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico school district has agreed to hand over nearly 12,000 pages after it was sued for the public records.

The Gallup Independent reported Tuesday that Gallup-McKinley County Schools reached a settlement with Teri Garcia and Stefanie Mortensen, agreeing to release the documents and pay $14,000 to them.

The parents of former Middle College High School students sued the district in July 2018 after the district sought to charge 50 cents per page.

The district argued the charge reflected the cost of reviewing the documents.

The two women asked for documents pertaining to a policy that excluded students outside the district's nine regular schools from participating in campus activities.

District Superintendent Mike Hyatt and school attorney Andrew Sanchez did not respond to the newspaper's request for comment.

