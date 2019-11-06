New Mexico picks first early childhood education secretary

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is tapping an official with the District of Columbia to lead the state's new Early Childhood Education Department in an effort to improve early childhood wellbeing and preparedness for school.

Elizabeth Groginsky is leaving her job in Washington, D.C., as an assistant superintendent of early learning to become New Mexico's first early education Cabinet secretary. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the appointment Wednesday.

The new department will oversee home-visiting programs, prekindergarten schooling and child-care assistance, bringing services currently provided by four different departments under one roof.

Lawmakers who created the new agency worry that children are falling behind in their development before even reaching elementary school, with lifelong consequences.