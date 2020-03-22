Nevada now has 190 cases of the coronavirus; No new deaths

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada now has 190 cases of the coronavirus after 33 more tests came back positive, state officials said Sunday.

The death county remained at two.

Meanwhile, John Tartan Elementary School in North Las Vegas announced Sunday that one of its members has tested positive for COVID-19. But it was unclear if the person was a student, teacher or faculty member.

A statement from school officials said they were working with the Southern Nevada Health District to identify anyone with close contact to the stricken person while following federal privacy laws.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Tartan Principal Pedro Garcia was advising parents to follow the general guidelines to prevent spreading the virus, including staying home and disinfecting surfaces.

Garcia said all Clark County School District schools had already begun a “deep cleaning of the campus,” and would remain closed through April 13 as planned.

Almost three-fourths of Nevada’s positive cases of COVID-19 have been in the Las Vegas area. Officials said they expected more will be detected with more testing.

Most patients exhibit mild or moderate symptoms, but severe symptoms including pneumonia can occur, especially among the elderly and people with existing health problems. The vast majority recover.

Meanwhile Sunday, McCarran International Airport’s air traffic control tower remained closed for the fourth consecutive day. After a controller tested positive for the coronavirus late Wednesday night, the Federal Aviation Administration closed the tower to clean and disinfect it.

The Journal said flight operations are being handled by the Las Vegas Terminal Radar Approach Control.

The first three days of the closure led to long delays and hundreds of flights being canceled, including around 400 for Southwest Airlines, McCarran’s largest carrier.