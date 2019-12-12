Natural gas facility receives permit, opponents to appeal

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state energy utility has received a key permit needed to move forward with a liquefied natural gas facility, but opponents have vowed to fight the project.

KING-TV reported Wednesday that the Puyallup Tribe and others have raised concerns about construction of the Tacoma facility because it is near neighborhoods, schools and the reservation.

Puget Sound Energy officials say the facility met legal standards for approval by the Clean Air Agency.

Tribal council members say the decision was an insult to residents and have announced plans to appeal the decision.

Company officials say the facility would bring cleaner air, reduce greenhouse gases and ensure customers’ homes remain heated.

Officials say the facility is in response to requests from the agency to combat greenhouse gases.

___

Information from: KING-TV, http://www.king5.com/