NC virtual school teachers no longer face temporary layoffs

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A payroll change has saved roughly 220 North Carolina Virtual Public School teachers from being temporarily laid off this fall.

The Office of State Human Resources tells news outlets that officials met Tuesday to find a solution and ultimately decided to change who handles the teachers' payroll. The payroll has been handled by Temporary Solutions, which requires teachers take a 31-day break in service to satisfy state laws for temporary workers.

It will now be managed by the Department of Public Instruction and paid directly through the state's payroll system. The Office of State Human Resources communications director, Jill Warren Lucas, says in a statement that none of the teachers will miss a paycheck.

The layoffs would have prevented nearly 7,300 students from using state-run online program.