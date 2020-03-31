N. Carolina public TV now airing programs to help students

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — With schools shuttered for another six weeks due to the new coronavirus, North Carolina's public television network is airing educational programs designed to complement work that students are doing at home or online.

University of North Carolina Television started airing shows this week on its North Carolina Channel and on the web focused on learning for children in grades four to 12.

The Department of Public Instruction is also assembling materials and activity ideas related to the programs for online access or for printing. DPIT says school districts and individual schools will be encouraged to print the materials and a programming schedule and either mail them to students or hand them out at food distribution sites.

At-home learning programs for children in preschool through third grade already air on UNC-TV as well as its Rootle channel.

Gov. Roy Cooper ordered K-12 public schools be closed starting March 16. They now aren't expected to reopen until at least after May 15. Cooper issued another executive order on Monday allowing the state to donate surplus computers to local governments and school districts that request help so students can access online learning during the closure.